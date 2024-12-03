President Hakainde Hichilema is set to travel to Angola on December 4, 2024, for an official visit at the invitation of Angola’s President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. The announcement was made in a statement by Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe.

During the visit, President Hichilema will attend the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Lobito Corridor Summit, a high-profile event organized by the Angolan government. The summit coincides with the state visit of U.S. President Joseph Biden to Angola.



Focus on the Lobito Corridor Project

Minister Haimbe highlighted that the summit will center on the development of the Lobito Corridor, a pivotal infrastructure initiative aimed at boosting trade and connectivity across southern Africa. The project has been heralded as a game-changer for the region’s economic integration.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the United Republic of Tanzania will also be represented at the summit, underscoring the regional significance of the corridor. The Lobito Corridor Consortium will use the event to celebrate progress and strengthen partnerships driving the trans-African infrastructure project.

Zambia’s Commitment to Regional Development

President Hichilema is expected to engage in high-level discussions alongside other regional leaders and international stakeholders. These talks will focus on enhancing regional cooperation and advancing the Lobito Corridor’s objectives.

“President Hichilema has emphasized the importance of the Lobito Corridor in promoting trade, regional integration, and economic growth,” Minister Haimbe said. “The President’s participation in the high-level summit underscores Zambia’s commitment to advancing this strategic initiative.”

The visit highlights Zambia’s dedication to fostering regional connectivity and economic development, reaffirming its role as a key player in southern Africa’s growth trajectory.