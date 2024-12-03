As Zambia celebrates 60 years of independence, Pastor M. Ching’andu reflects on the nation’s journey and calls for a shift in mindset towards a Kingdom perspective rooted in the principle of Ubuntu—our shared humanity and interconnectedness.

Zambia’s forefathers envisioned a nation aligned with the Kingdom of God, characterized by unity, service, and stewardship. However, Pastor Ching’andu notes that the liberalist concept of individualism has taken root, fostering greed, selfishness, and mismanagement. This departure from communal values has hindered the nation’s potential for greatness.

“Our Lord Jesus envisioned a society that embodies Ubuntu,” he said. “Ubuntu reminds us that we are connected and that our actions affect others, positively or negatively. As Zambians, we must ask ourselves: Are we aligned with the Kingdom’s perspective, living in a way that reflects God’s will for our nation?”

The pastor highlights Zambia’s God-given resources, both human and natural, and laments the loss of talent to other nations. “Renowned Zambian professionals like Professor Clive Chirwa have made significant contributions abroad, while we struggle to harness such expertise at home. Is this due to a liberalist mindset, or is it because we are a nation that harms its own?”

A Call for Alignment and Ubuntu

Pastor Ching’andu emphasizes the need for Zambia to align itself with God’s plan as outlined in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Alignment, he argues, involves validating God’s vision for Zambia and working collectively to fulfill it. Leaders in politics, society, and the church must exemplify this by prioritizing service over personal gain. “It’s not just about us as individuals but about living together before God in a way that uplifts the entire nation,” he said.

Ubuntu, or the essence of being human, is central to this vision. “Ubuntu speaks to our interconnectedness,” Pastor Ching’andu explained. “You cannot exist in isolation. Generosity and community are at the heart of being human. What we do as individuals, whether good or bad, ripples out to affect the nation.”

He challenges Zambians to embrace Ubuntu by fostering generosity, improving communities, and contributing to the broader good of the nation and humanity.

A Vision for the Future

As Zambia reflects on its 60-year journey, Pastor Ching’andu’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the nation’s potential when rooted in unity and Kingdom values. “God has endowed this nation with capable men and women. Let us redefine our perspective and work together to build a society that embodies the true meaning of Ubuntu, spreading hope and prosperity not only within our borders but to nations beyond.”

The call is clear: Zambia’s future lies in reconnecting with its founding vision and embracing the spirit of interconnectedness and service for the greater good.