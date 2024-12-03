The government has disclosed that approximately 1.3 million people in the country are living with HIV and about 94.5 percent of those affected are aware of their status and are receiving treatment.

Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima also noted the significant gaps that persist in rural areas, where access to healthcare is limited.

Speaking at the World AIDS Day Commemoration, Dr. Muchima who was represented by Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Elias Mubanga, said the disparity highlights the need for continued efforts to ensure equal access to HIV/AIDS services across the country.

Dr Muchima emphasized the importance of addressing the gaps to achieve the global goal of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

And Lusaka Provincial Health Director, Simulyamana Choonga, noted that treatment services are widely available, and about 97 percent of those receiving treatment have achieved viral suppression.

“This progress is important in efforts of continued support and funding to maintain the momentum in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” he said.

Dr Choonga added that Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) are available in health centers across the country to prevent new HIV infections.

Meanwhile, United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, also reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s fight against HIV/AIDS.

Mr Gonzales disclosed that the country has continued to exceed the UN 95-95-95 target as the HIV response progressed.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership in achieving the global goal of ending the AIDS epidemic.

This year’s theme is being celebrated under the theme “Take the right path.”