U.S. President Joe Biden concluded his diplomatic visit to Africa on Wednesday by spotlighting the Lobito Corridor, a major railway project aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and economic growth. The initiative, supported by a $550 million U.S. loan, seeks to link Angola’s port city of Lobito to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, with a second phase planned to extend the corridor through Tanzania.

President Biden toured the project alongside Angolan President João Lourenço, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. The visit coincided with the high-level Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) Lobito Corridor Summit, bringing together the heads of state to discuss the transformative potential of the railway.

A Vision for Regional Integration

The Lobito Corridor project’s first phase involves refurbishing the existing railway in Angola and extending it into the DRC’s mining region, a critical source of cobalt and other minerals essential for global industries. This strategic investment underscores the United States’ commitment to fostering infrastructure that boosts trade and economic opportunities in Africa.

Speaking at the summit, President Biden emphasized the project’s significance. “The Lobito Corridor is more than a railway; it’s a gateway to shared prosperity for Angola, the DRC, Zambia, and beyond,” he stated. “This partnership exemplifies how infrastructure can unite nations and empower people.”

Leaders Unite for Shared Goals

President Lourenço highlighted Angola’s role as a regional hub, while President Tshisekedi noted the corridor’s potential to unlock the DRC’s vast mineral wealth. President Hichilema expressed optimism about Zambia’s increased access to global markets through enhanced transportation links.

The White House revealed that the project aligns with the PGII’s goals of driving sustainable development and countering global infrastructure gaps. The second phase, extending the railway through Tanzania, aims to create a seamless transport network connecting central and southern Africa.

No Completion Date Yet

While no timeline has been announced for the project’s completion, the Lobito Corridor is already being hailed as a game-changer for Africa’s infrastructure landscape. Its realization promises to strengthen economic ties among participating nations, improve trade logistics, and create jobs across the region.

The Lobito Corridor is part of broader efforts by the U.S. to deepen ties with Africa through initiatives that promote economic growth, regional integration, and sustainability.