Diego Cassili and the Business Coalition Taskforce (BCT) slams theft of public resources, bureacracy and red tape, and conduct of the corrupt police and illegal traffic police roadblocks

BCT ON THE LOOTING OF HEALTH CARE FUNDS

….Our health sector and economy is being looted by these self-serving criminal agents who appear confident that they are above the law and can avoid the justice…..

“It is therefore disturbing, that even after the discovery of 61 medicine-filled containers, in privately owned warehouses, in an attempted plunder of a USS65m Zambia / Egypt single-sourcing procurement, that such criminal acts are still entrenched in the Ministry of Health and ZMMSA.”

“President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that the Cabinet has resolved to classify all thefts within the health sector as economic crimes, as they undermine investments in that area”.

“The dubious procurement process for USS13million CDF ambulances, of which only 11 of the 156 have been delivered, and is now being investigated by the ACC…”

“BCT asks what these investigative bodies, including Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), who flagged an incredulous 1st Quarter ZMW 61billion (US$2.26bn) of fraudulent activities, tax evasion-tainted trade operations and illicit mining, are actually delivering regarding prosecution and recovery of proceeds of crime?”

ON POLICE ROADBLOCKS AND POLICE CORRUPTION

“The recent and highly publicized exploitation of a group of tourists by Zambian traffic police, during their journey through Zambia, where they were stopped multiple times, on spurious charges and detained for several hours until they paid cash fines to secure their release, is not only tarnishing the international reputation of Zambia as a tourist destination,

but also has a direct financial impact, which according to Tourism Council of Zambia, deprives Zambian owned businesses of approximately US$250m (ZMW7billion) in revenue opportunities.”

“In the World Internal Security & Police Index 2024, released in November, Zambian Police were ranked amongst the worst forces in the world at a shocking 118 out of 125.”

“The infamous reputation of our traftic police is massively detrimental for both local and foreign self-drive tourists for fear of harassment and being subjected to extortion.”

“These actions are not isolated incidents, but part of an ongoing pattern of abuse that local and forcign nationals, are subjected to on a regular and systemic basis.”

“This rampant corruption by officials has now reached such an appalling level, that it’s putting a serious strain on the relationship between citizen and state officials, which should be based on trust and mutual respect for the police as upholders of law and order.”

PRIVATE SECTOR DIALOGUE FORUM FAILURE

BCT has raised oncerns regarding the

efficacy of the PPDF, which was originally established to streamline the cost of doing business and reduce goverment bureaucnacy, licenses, controls and restrictions.

In short, the PPDF was mandated to make it easier for Zambians to do business in Zambia.

“Unfortunately, the very structure and methodology of the PPDF has evolved into exactly what it was designed to reduce and remove. It has become extremely

bureaucratic, slow, cumbersome and unable to make meaningful decisions that lead to positive changes”.

“Having been established for three years, very little has been achicved, and the PRIVATE SECTOR is in fact now worse off than it was prior to the formation of the PPDF”

“Not only are regulations not being removed, new and more cumbersome regulations are being imposed on businesses, that are slowing down development, disincentivizing investment and preventing job creation.”

“This self inflicted onerous bureaucracy has disadvantaged Zambian businesses to the extent that we are regionally uncompetitive.

Unfortunately, the PPDF agenda has been hijacked by overly-entrenched civil servants that are suppressing the valid and practical concems of the PRIVATE SECTOR and who are wrongly advising govemnment officinls,

presenting a positive, rose-tinted spin on the economy, that there is no need for a material change. This is simplynot the case.”

ABOUT THE BUSINESS COALITION TASKFORCE

The Business Coalition Taskforce (BCT) is a non-political alliance of private sector businesses dedicated to advocating for transparency, accountability, and the eradication of systemic challenges impeding Zambia’s economic growth. Focused on key issues such as public resource theft, bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, and regulatory overreach, BCT aims to create a conducive environment for business and investment.

ABOUT DIEGO CASSILI

Diego established Napoli Property Investments Limited as the property manager for the existing properties which include the premier and upmarket commercial and residential developments such as Acacia office park, East Park Mall, Jacaranda Mall and Saddle Yard executive townhouses.

Diego served as the Managing Director of Amanita, Zamanita and Amagrain from 1991 to 2008 where he oversaw the operations of three milling operations and an oilseed crushing plant.

Diego as managing director of Amanita oversaw well over 450 employees. Following the divesture of Diego’s agriculture processing facilities, he successfully developed a large portfolio of property holdings in Zambia

