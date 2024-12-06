The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- says shortage of fuel in some parts of the country is due to unrest in Mozambique which has forced transporters of petroleum products to choose longer alternative routes.

ERB Director Corporate and Consumer Affairs Mwiika Malindima said that Zimbabwe has also imposed a tax on transporters that are using that country to transport fuel.

Mr Malindima told ZNBC News that the tax in Zimbabwe and other internal issues with dealers are causing the country to experience challenges in availability of fuel.

He also highlighted that the ERB remains committed to supporting measures to mitigate the impact of the drought on power generation by encouraging the use of other alternative sources of energy.

ZNBC