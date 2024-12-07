ZESCO Limited says relative power supply stability will enable the company to implement seven hour electricity supply schedules for residential customers effective 6th December.

The development follows the completion of maintenance works on the Zambian component of the Zambia – Namibia interconnector and the normalized power import flows through the Zambia – Zimbabwe interconnector.

And ZESCO says some customers have experienced power supply for slightly extended periods in recent days because of the availability of power supplies from independent power traders from the Southern African Power Pool market for their customers in the Demoratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Utility Company says the power which is transported via the Zambian network was temporarily available to customers during corrective maintenance work on the Zambia – DRC interconnector.

Meanwhile Zesco projects a 1,700 megawatts power production increase if the country records normal to above normal rainfall in 2025.

Speaking at the European Union-Zambia Business Club quarter engagement in Lusaka, Zesco Acting Managing Director Justin Loongo said this will consequently result in the country experiencing 12 hours of power supply.