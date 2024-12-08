Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has officially relaunched its Konkola Business Unit operations in Chililabombwe, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to revitalizing the mine. Over the next five years, KCM plans to invest approximately $700 million to unlock the full potential of the Konkola Mine.

During the relaunch event, KCM Chief Operating Officer (COO) Malcolm Mewett highlighted that the Konkola Mine in Chililabombwe will receive over half of the $1 billion investment pledged by Vedanta Resources Limited for KCM’s overall growth in the coming years.

The Konkola Mine is home to the Konkola Deep Mine Project (KDMP), which boasts one of the world’s largest high-grade copper ore bodies. Mr. Mewett emphasized that the planned $700 million investment in underground developments at Konkola Mine will unlock vast copper resources and significantly boost copper production.

“This investment will enable us to achieve our target of producing 300,000 tonnes of copper per annum and contribute significantly to the Government’s vision of reaching three million tonnes of annual copper production within the next five years,” Mr. Mewett stated.

He further underscored KCM’s pivotal role in Zambia’s economic growth and reaffirmed the company’s alignment with national strategic objectives for the mining sector.

Representing the KCM Director of Mining, Konkola General Manager Cornelius Chimbanga reaffirmed the mine’s status as the cornerstone of KCM operations. He stressed the importance of targeted investments in enhancing the mine’s contribution to Zambia’s GDP while highlighting KCM’s commitment to sustainable and profitable growth in the region.