Cairo to Cape, Lobito Bay Bwengela Railway, same interests, same goals, Africa’s raw materials are at stake.

They will never support industries to process Africa’s raw materials. They will never set up value addition and beneficiation industries.But they will set up a road and rail to ship raw materials out Africa. They will set up dams and hydro-power stations to power the mines.

But they won’t invest in the agriculture sector to make africa sustainable. But they will donate food.

When they invest in the agricultural sector, it’s to promote cash crops like cocoa, tobacco, tea, coffee, flowers and grapes to support european and western lifestyles and tastes and not to feed Africa.

The Lobito Corridor is being promoted to extract critical minerals of lithium, copper, cobalt, manganese and nickel required for the energy transition from fossil fuels to electric vehicles and batteries.

Sadly African leaders fall in the same trap again and again.

By Emmanual Mwamba