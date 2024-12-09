The New Heritage Party (NHP) has voiced strong concerns over what it describes as the UPND-led government’s bias against Zambian-owned businesses. Party spokesperson Aggephrey Brill accused the administration of prioritizing foreign-owned enterprises through tax breaks and incentives while subjecting local entrepreneurs to stringent taxation and unfavorable economic conditions. The accusations highlight growing concerns about the challenges faced by local businesses in competing fairly in the current economic landscape.

Mr. Brill claimed that the government’s actions have created an uneven playing field, leaving Zambian businesses struggling to compete. He argued that foreign companies receive significant tax holidays and incentives, enabling them to thrive, while local businesses face high tax rates, multiple levies, and strict compliance requirements. According to him, this disparity not only disadvantages local entrepreneurs but also undermines the potential for sustainable economic development driven by Zambian-owned enterprises.

The spokesperson further alleged that state institutions are being misused to suppress local businesses and silence dissent. He pointed to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), police, and local councils as examples of government agencies used to impose excessive financial and regulatory burdens on Zambian citizens. Additionally, he cited laws such as the Public Order Act and the Cybercrime Act, claiming they are deployed to intimidate citizens and restrict their ability to voice concerns.

“State institutions and legal frameworks are being weaponized to discourage Zambian entrepreneurs and stifle economic freedom. The government is creating an environment where only a few benefit while the majority struggle to keep their businesses afloat,” Mr. Brill remarked.

The NHP highlighted specific challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Local business owners are required to pay full royalties, duties, and taxes without receiving the kinds of relief granted to foreign entities. Market traders, mobile money operators, and small-scale entrepreneurs bear the brunt of these policies, dealing with a host of daily fees, including those for market stands, garbage collection, and toilet access. Mr. Brill described these charges as punitive, arguing they erode the already narrow profit margins of small businesses.

He also expressed concern about the impact on ordinary citizens, particularly those working in informal sectors. According to him, the numerous levies and taxes discourage entrepreneurship and hinder job creation. “Instead of empowering Zambians to build their own economic success stories, the government’s policies are effectively suppressing innovation and self-reliance,” Mr. Brill said.

The NHP has called on the government to revisit its policies and adopt a more inclusive approach that prioritizes the growth and success of Zambian-owned businesses. Mr. Brill argued that supporting local enterprises is key to achieving long-term economic resilience and reducing unemployment. He urged the government to introduce targeted incentives for Zambian businesses, including tax relief and simplified compliance processes.

The government has yet to respond to the allegations raised by the NHP. Officials in previous statements have defended their policies as essential for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting economic activity. They maintain that foreign investors bring in capital and expertise that can stimulate growth in key sectors. However, the NHP insists that such measures should not come at the expense of local businesses.

Observers note that empowering Zambian-owned businesses is not only vital for economic justice but also a strategic move toward building a self-reliant and prosperous nation. For now, attention remains on whether the government will address these concerns and implement policies that foster an equitable and thriving business environment.

Mubanga Chitoshi