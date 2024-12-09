PF Faction Leader Condemns Restriction of Public Access to Edgar Lungu’s Eligibility Judgment

Raphael Nakacinda, the Secretary General of a faction within the Patriotic Front (PF), has strongly opposed the decision made by Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba and the judiciary to restrict public attendance at the upcoming court session for Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case, which is set for judgment on December 10, 2024. Nakacinda contends that no Zambian law prohibits citizens from attending court proceedings, viewing this decision as an unjustified breach of legal norms that erodes the foundation of the rule of law.

He has also sharply criticized Chief Justice Mumba Malila, accusing the Chief Justice of acting beyond his jurisdiction by permitting the live broadcasting of court proceedings. Nakacinda argues that such a decision should only be made after the necessary legislative amendments, rather than by unilateral judicial action. He believes that the Chief Justice should have waited for the legal framework to be updated before taking such matters into his own hands, underscoring a perceived disregard for the established judicial process.

Amid these tensions, Nakacinda’s stance highlights broader concerns about transparency, accountability, and the independence of Zambia’s judicial system. There is a growing debate among political observers and legal experts about the balance of authority between law enforcement bodies and the judiciary, and how decisions made by these institutions impact public trust in legal and political institutions

HOTFM Zambia