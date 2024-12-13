Revamp Needed for Copper Queens’ Strategy to Dominate African Football

The Zambian women’s football landscape showcases remarkable potential, especially when observing the U17 and U20 squads. These young teams have consistently impressed with their confident possession-based football, tactical discipline, and midfield dominance. Players such as Namute Chileshe, Mercy Chipasula, Lungowe Namasiku, and Ruth Muwowo highlight the firepower in attack, yet their gameplay remains rooted in strategy rather than raw athleticism alone.

The recent COSAFA showcase was a prime example of how possession football, combined with tactical execution, can be transformative. The question remains: why hasn’t this approach been fully adopted by the Copper Queens at the senior level? With players of immense talent and potential in the current setup, Zambia could cement its place as a football powerhouse on the continent.

A standout example is Blessings Maluba, the U20 midfielder whose composure, clean passing, and powerful shots embody the ideal defensive midfielder. Her integration into the senior squad could inject the much-needed control and creativity the team requires. Similarly, future prospects like Taonga Mubanga from the U17 squad offer a long-term solution in midfield with her box-to-box prowess.

The key lies in scouting, planning, and gradual integration of young talents into the senior team. Players such as Mwila Mufunte (goalkeeper), Saliya Mwanza (fullback), Margaret Gondwe and Jessy Zulu (center backs), and the dynamic Blessings Zangose Zulu (box-to-box midfielder) must be prioritized for their technical abilities. Combining their skills with seasoned players like Grace Chanda—despite her recent struggles with injuries—would create a well-rounded and competitive squad.

With WAFCON fast approaching, the urgency for change cannot be overstated. The Copper Queens need fresh perspectives on the technical bench. A new coach, assistant coach, and technical advisor who prioritize tactical play, long-term player development, and strategic integration of emerging stars could revolutionize the team.

Failure to adapt and identify successors for aging players such as Susan Banda, Rachael Nachula, and Kabange Mupopo risks leaving the team unprepared for future challenges. The time to act is now, ensuring the Copper Queens not only compete but dominate African football by leveraging their vast pool of talent and embracing a strategy rooted in possession and tactical execution.

