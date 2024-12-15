Today’s Scripture

No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.

Romans 8:37, NIV

More Than a Conqueror

Friend, the apostle Paul experienced all kinds of persecution, hardships, suffering, and heartache. Many people did unfair things to him; others lied about him. Nevertheless, he said, “In spite of all these things we are more than conquerors through Christ.” That’s the kind of attitude we need to have. Paul realized that we can have trouble and challenges all around us yet have peace inside. We don’t use our faith to try to get rid of our problems. Rather, we use our faith to remain calm in the midst of our problems and live in victory.

Every day you will have opportunities to lose your peace. Somebody may be rude to you, or your boss may not give you credit for what you’ve done, or someone may walk away from your relationship. Maybe you’ve been in a difficult situation for a long time, and you’re tempted to lose your peace over what you can’t change. Paul says to turn the situation completely over to God, knowing that nothing can separate you from the love of God. Stay at rest in the God who is in control.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the promise of an overwhelming victory through Jesus. Thank You for Your love and that I am Your child, a victor and not a victim of circumstances. I’m going to stay in peace knowing that no obstacle that stands in my way can stop Your plan. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”