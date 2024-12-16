Zambia National Team Secures Automatic Qualification for 2024 CHAN Tournament

The Zambia National Football Team has been granted automatic qualification to the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, set to take place in 2025, following the withdrawal of the Mozambique National Team from the qualifiers.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Reuben Kamanga confirmed the development, stating that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had officially communicated Zambia’s qualification through a formal notice.

“While we would have preferred to qualify by playing the two matches, we are still delighted that our team will join many others that have secured places in CAF tournaments next year,” said Mr. Kamanga.

The CHAN tournament is a prestigious competition that exclusively features players plying their trade in their home leagues, providing a platform for showcasing local talent across Africa.

In a statement issued by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, the association reiterated its commitment to ensuring the team is well-prepared for the tournament. The automatic qualification reflects Zambia’s strong football pedigree and positions the team to compete among the continent’s best.

This opportunity further strengthens Zambia’s presence in CAF competitions and offers a chance to spotlight the talent and potential within the local football scene.