The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda and Diana Chikotesha for being crowned CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year and CAF Best Women Assistant Referee respectively.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the two women had scored firsts in their fields by winning the top awards.

“A big congratulations to the two great ambassadors of our game on the continent and beyond. Our Zambia Women National Team skipper Barbra Banda updated her already incredible story of resilience and fortitude in the game by being named the finest player in the ladies’ game on the continent,” says Kamanga.

“Diana has literally been ever present at grand global events like the FIFA Women World Cup, Olympics and now the Men’s AFCON where she officiated the final in Coted’Ivoire as an assistant referee. All these milestones serve as a

testimony to her great stature in the game.”

Kamanga says Banda’s success would inspire many young people across the country to aspire to greatness.

“For many young footballers trying to find their foothold in the game, there can be no perfect role model than Barbra as her story resonates well with many aspiring footballers and athletes,” he says.

“This has put the icing on the cake for the great milestones scored by our various national teams that have all qualified for CAF competitions next year.We can only hope to build on these steps in the next year.”

Banda beat fierce competition from Morocco’s star striker Sana Mssoudy and Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to clinch the 2024 award at a glittering ceremony at the Palais des Congres de Marrakech in Hivernage district.At the same awards ceremony, Banda also made the CAF/FIFPRO Africa XI 2024.

The Orlando Pride striker joins South Africans Noko Matlou and Thembi Kgatlana as the only players from Southern Africa to have ever claimed the honor largely won by West Africans. Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has won it a record six times.

The CAF Women’s Player of the Year adds to the BBC Women World Footballer of the Year award, National Women Soccer League Most Valuable Player in the USA and FIFPRO World Best XI squad accolade. Barbra becomes the first Zambian woman to win the CAF accolade but joins others before her like Kalusha Bwalya (1988 African Footballer of the Year), Clifford Mulenga

(CAF Young Player of the Year 2007) and Patson Daka (CAF Young Player of the Year 2017) to have won CAF annual awards.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER