Ronald Chitotela Sentenced to 10 Years for Arson

Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor for arson by the Kabwe High Court. High Court Resident Judge Irene Mbewe upheld the conviction by the Kawambwa Magistrates Court, stating that it was firmly grounded in law. Chitotela’s co-accused, Davies Kaniki and Kunda Chitotela, also received similar sentences.

The charges against Mr. Chitotela and his accomplices stemmed from an incident during the 2021 general election campaigns, where a Mahindra vehicle belonging to the UPND Luapula Province Youth Committee was set ablaze. In July 2024, the Kawambwa Magistrates Court, under Magistrate Martin Namushi, found the accused guilty of arson. However, sentencing was deferred due to the Magistrates Court’s lack of jurisdiction to impose the mandatory minimum 10-year sentence prescribed by law.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Kabwe High Court for sentencing. Defense lawyers for Mr. Chitotela filed a preliminary application seeking to vary the conviction, but Judge Mbewe dismissed the application, describing it as lacking merit and tantamount to forum shopping.

The Kabwe High Court’s ruling marks the culmination of legal proceedings aimed at addressing electoral violence during Zambia’s 2021 general elections. The case has drawn significant public attention as part of a broader effort to uphold the rule of law and deter electoral misconduct.

The origins of the case trace back to the heated campaigns leading up to the 2021 general elections. Ronald Chitotela and his accomplices were accused of burning a Mahindra vehicle belonging to the UPND Luapula Province Youth Committee. The act, classified as arson, was reportedly fueled by political tensions during the campaigns. The conviction by the Kawambwa Magistrates Court in July 2024 underscored the judiciary’s stance against electoral violence and political intimidation.

This case is not isolated. In another related incident, Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nickson Chilangwa was sentenced to five years imprisonment for malicious damage to property, with additional sentences for threatening violence and assault. The judiciary’s decisions in these cases highlight its commitment to addressing political violence and ensuring accountability among political leaders.

The sentencing of high-profile figures like Ronald Chitotela underscores the Zambian judiciary’s dedication to maintaining law and order during electoral periods. The judgment sends a strong message that political violence will not be tolerated and serves as a deterrent to future offenders.

Public reactions to the case have been mixed, with some lauding the judiciary’s firm stance while others debate the broader implications for political dynamics in Zambia. The case also raises questions about the conduct of political leaders and the measures needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The imprisonment of Ronald Chitotela and his co-convicts marks a significant chapter in Zambia’s efforts to combat electoral violence and uphold democratic values. As the legal process continues, with potential appeals and ongoing public discourse, the case remains a focal point in discussions about political accountability, electoral integrity, and the rule of law in Zambia.