Rural Zambian communities have a message for anti-hunting celebrities such as Ricky Gervais and Ozzy Osbourne who support the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting using t-shirts sold to raise money. On 10 December 2024, 200 delegates at a conference on community conservation in Lusaka, Zambia responded to the celebrities during a protest rally. They wore t-shirts emblazoned with Ricky’s and Ozzy’s faces along with the words: “T-shirts don’t save wildlife. Communities do.” and “Fame does not make you an expert on wildlife!” See their powerful message in a short video here: https://youtu.be/IOrH3wIU06E

Besides Gervais and Osbourne, Dames Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley have put their names behind a fundraising drive by Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, which aims to “Get the ban done”. The ban they are referring to involves preventing the importation of hunting trophies into the UK.

The Zambians’ message simultaneously targets UK parliamentarians who seek to ban hunting trophy imports; they insist that decisions about hunting should be made by those who live with wildlife. This is embodied in the protesters’ slogan: “Our rights. Our wildlife. Our decision”.

Political supporters of the ban have largely ignored the evidence presented by scientists revealing that banning hunting trophy imports may cause more harm than good for wildlife. Anti-hunting MPs have dismissed the pleas from High Commissioners of affected African countries – including Zambia – for a fair hearing in favour of populist, celebrity-backed campaigns.

Communities in Zambia and across southern Africa have watched these developments with growing anger and frustration. The rally in Zambia follows similar protests held in Botswana and Zimbabwe .

“As Zambians, we support wildlife and we support trophy hunting. No one will make a decision for us!” Said community coordinator, Petros Muyunda, “We will make decisions for our wildlife – we will protect it and make sure we get the maximum benefit from it.”

Dr Rodgers Lubilo, Chairman of both the Community Leaders Network of Southern Africa and the Zambian Community Resource Board Association described the latest anti-hunting bill as a threat to community-led conservation efforts: “If this discussion ignores the realities on the ground, it could have devastating impacts on communities that depend on sustainable wildlife management for their livelihoods.”

Rural communities and African governments are tired of being ignored during debates about issues that directly affect their lives and wildlife, while the opinions of ignorant (if well-meaning) celebrities are given greater priority. Celebrities should take the time to learn about wildlife conservation before supporting misguided campaigns. UK policy-makers would do well to meet with African community leaders and government representatives to chart a collective way forward that truly supports conservation in Africa.