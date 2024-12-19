President Hakainde Hichilema held a pivotal meeting with UPND party leaders and general members from Lusaka Province at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House. The gathering focused on rallying members to intensify efforts in mobilising the party and spreading its message across the nation.

During his address, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of continuing to share the positive changes that the UPND government has achieved since taking office. He also highlighted the numerous plans still underway to drive Zambia forward. “The UPND message must be spread, far and wide,” he urged party members, stressing the need to engage the public and ensure they understand the progress being made.

President Hichilema reminded attendees of the pivotal role the party plays in shaping Zambia’s governance. “Without the party, we would not be in the Presidency today. There would be no Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, councillors, or even appointed government workers from the UPND,” he stated. “This is why we must all hold the UPND party dear to our hearts.”

He called on all members holding positions in the public sector to embrace the opportunity provided by the party and deliver on their mandates to meet the expectations of voters. “Each one of us must work hard to honor the trust Zambians have placed in us,” he said.

The President also expressed profound gratitude to party officials nationwide who have sustained the UPND over the past 23 years, often enduring significant challenges to uphold its values and mission. “We will always be proud of all UPND officials who held the party together through thick and thin,” he noted.

As the meeting concluded, President Hichilema reaffirmed the party’s commitment to steering Zambia forward. “Zambia must continue to move FORWARD,” he declared. “May God bless the UPND party and us all.”

The gathering underscored the UPND’s determination to strengthen its grassroots efforts and solidify its connection with the Zambian people as it continues to lead the nation.