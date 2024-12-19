Douglas Jai Chilufya, also known as Boyka, is very famous among African MMA fans. However, few people know how much hard work and determination was needed to achieve such success, as well as the important role of the 1xBet brand brand in the fighter’s career.

Jai is currently the strongest mixed martial arts fighter and one of Zambia’s top athletes. His technical and entertaining style brought him several important MMA titles at the continental level and helped him win the love of fans in Zambia. Jai continues his development and actively promotes MMA to the youth. Through his example, the fighter encourages young Africans who could very well become the next Francis Ngannou!

Rehabilitation with the support of 1xBet

In the midst of his preparations for the African MMA Championships, Jai suffered a serious injury that put his career in jeopardy. Coach Benjamin Bush and the Ulemu Fight Academy team were immediately involved in the rehabilitation of their top fighter, but the key was the support from the international bookmaker brand 1xBet.



“We were upset to learn that this talented athlete’s career was in jeopardy. Our company couldn’t stand by. Douglas Jai Chilufya is an example of perseverance and dedication, and we’re ready to support him in this difficult time,” the 1xBet brand ambassador Kafupi commented.

The reliable bookmaker contacted the injured fighter directly and helped cover the cost of a complex surgery, without which Jai’s full recovery was in doubt.

“When 1xBet supported me during my rehabilitation, they demonstrated a level of humanity I didn’t expect. Their support at the most difficult time gave me both financial and emotional support,” Jai said.

Return to sport and future plans

After a successful surgery, it took Boyka six months to get back to his old self. “It was a long and difficult journey, but thanks to the support, I was able to make a full recovery. Now I feel stronger than ever,” Jai shared his feelings.



The injury really made Jai stronger and more ambitious. The fighter has already returned to work and announced his main goal – to become the UFC featherweight champion. It’s a start: Boyka currently has 4 wins and no losses. “I would love to see my fights on the 1xBet betting platform. It’s an honor to be represented by such a well-known brand!,” the 1xBet ambassador noted.