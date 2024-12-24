Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, has released Grade 7 and 9 results with both recording an increase in the pass rate of two-point three percent pass rate compared to 2023.

Mr Syakalima disclosed out of 302,870 who sat for the 2024 Grade 9 examinations, 169,280 pupils have obtained the Junior Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

The Minister also disclosed that 350,116 candidates obtained the Primary School Leaving Certificate, representing a pass rate of 71.19% percent points out of the 491,785 candidates who sat for the examination, of which 234, 097 were boys, and 257,688were girls.

Mr Syakalima said that the progression rate from primary school to secondary school which will now be form one has slightly improved to 71.19 percent in 2024 from 69 percent in 2023.

“This is further confirmation that despite the increase in the numbers of learners, quality has not been compromised, based on the measures the New Down Government has implemented over the three years, as earlier stated,” said Mr Syakalima.

And Mr Syakalima has further disclosed that the Ministry of Education will implement the 2023 Zambia Curriculum using a phased approach, commencing with Early Childhood Education – ECE (Level 1), Primary Education (Grade 1) and Secondary Education (Form 1), in 2025.

He said that ECE (Level 1), Primary Education (Grade 1) and Secondary Education (Form 1) will open on Monday, 10th February, 2025, in order to allow enough time to print and distribute the teaching and learning materials and orientation of the teachers.

ZANIS