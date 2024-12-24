It’s obviously not in our nature to celebrate or rejoice when others have hit their lowest ebb in life; but we must, of course, endeavour to remain true to ourselves at all times, no matter what station we seem to occupy in life.

From the onset, we must confess we are ardent and fervent sympathisers of Hakainde Hichilema and his party, the United Party for National Development (UPND). We shall therefore seek to remain truthful and factual in our discourse. Yesterday, the lawyer representing jailed former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba otherwise popularly known as GBM, Charles Changano, intimated that his client is having challenges settling down in the hell-hole known as prison!

“ He is now unwell after he was denied the request to go for medical treatment abroad,” claimed Changano.

Mwamba is of course serving a five-year jail term for defrauding the Zambian government for goods, worth billions of Kwacha, he purportedly supplied to the ministry of defence when in fact not.

Apart from this, former Chifunabuli PF MP Ponde Mecha is literally ‘ordering ‘ President Hichilema to consider pardoning Emerine Kabanshi on compassionate and health grounds.

Mecha is wondering why there hasn’t been any advocacy for the former community development minister’s release from imprisonment for being found wanting for squandering the funds meant for the social cash transfer!

What do we make of all this?

We are privy to the fact that a few of our leaders – ministers, permanent secretaries and other senior government officials have gone into overdrive betraying the President and the Zambian people by conniving with hard-core crooks to defraud and dispossess our people of the national cake for their own selfish benefit!

What’s the best remedy of taming such characters?

If GBM and others are simply let off the hook today for whatever reasons; our current leaders will continue stealing from the Zambian people knowning that all that they’d need to do when the the time of reckoning comes with is to pretend they are grabbliing with life-threatening illnesses and voila……they are out to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst