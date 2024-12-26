ECZ Announces Pambashe Constituency By-Election

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced a by-election for Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, Luapula Province. This follows the conviction of Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela, which led to the Speaker of the National Assembly declaring the seat vacant.

Aspiring candidates must submit nomination papers on Tuesday, 7th January 2025, between 09:00 hours and 15:00

hours. Campaigns will begin on Wednesday, 8th January 2025, and end on Wednesday, 5th February 2025, at 18:00 hours. Candidates are required to have their nomination papers attested by authorized personnel and pay a non-refundable nomination fee as outlined by ECZ.

Polling will take place on Thursday, 6th February 2025, from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours. ECZ has urged voters in Pambashe Constituency to participate actively, emphasizing that every vote plays a vital role in shaping the future of their community.

The Commission also reminded stakeholders to adhere to electoral guidelines and ensure peaceful campaigns. This by-election will fill an important National Assembly seat and significantly impact Zambia’s political landscape ahead of the next general election.

For more information on the Electoral Commission of Zambia and upcoming elections, visit the official ECZ website here.



