Zambia Christian Nation Reaffirmed by President Hichilema

LUSAKA – Zambia remains committed to its identity as a Christian nation. President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed that the nation will uphold Christian principles, a stance rooted in its 1991 declaration. Speaking through Vice President Mrs. W.K. Nalumango, the President emphasized that Zambia’s Christian values are central to its Constitution and governance.

“Zambia is a Christian Nation, and that will not change,” President Hichilema stated. The reaffirmation comes as Zambia marks 33 years since the late President Frederick Chiluba declared the nation a Christian state. This historic commitment continues to guide the country’s moral and ethical compass, fostering peace, unity, and national progress.

The President highlighted the importance of love, respect, and democracy as fundamental Christian principles. He called on all citizens to rise above challenges and make decisions that align with these values. “We are a people united under God, and together we shall continue to foster peace and development,” the Head of State noted.

President Hichilema praised the Church for its critical role in promoting justice, unity, and hope. He acknowledged the Church’s contribution to national development and urged Zambians to embrace its teachings. The government, he added, will continue to collaborate with religious institutions to build a prosperous and harmonious society.

At the same event, Bishop Dr. H.K. Joshua Banda, Presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia, delivered a thought-provoking homily. He reflected on the biblical significance of the number 33, symbolizing spiritual growth and maturity, and called on citizens to actively participate in national development.

“Stop saying ‘Boma ilanganepo’ [the government will take care of it],” Bishop Banda urged. He encouraged personal responsibility and accountability, emphasizing that every citizen has a role in shaping Zambia’s future.

The Bishop also called for genuine reconciliation among political leaders, noting that unity at public events can foster harmony and understanding. He lauded President Hichilema’s leadership, describing it as aligned with biblical principles, particularly the perfection symbolized by the number seven.

The event’s theme, “Thanking God for 60 Years of Freedom and 33 Years of the Covenant,” resonated with scriptures from Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” and Isaiah 60:1, “Arise, shine, for your light has come.” These scriptures served as a reminder of Zambia’s enduring Christian identity.

This year’s commemoration underscores the nation’s unwavering commitment to Christian values. President Hichilema called on citizens to reflect on their role in safeguarding the environment and responsibly managing natural resources as stewards of God’s creation

As Zambia celebrates 33 years as a Christian nation, the government reiterates its pledge to uphold this identity for future generations. Citizens are encouraged to draw strength from their faith, fostering a spirit of unity and development.

With ongoing collaboration between the government and the Church, Zambia continues to set an example of a nation guided by faith, integrity, and hope. The reaffirmation of Zambia’s Christian identity is a testament to its enduring covenant with God.