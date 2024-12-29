Hon. Sunday Chanda, Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, has commended the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Southern Region for its exemplary contributions to national food security, infrastructure development, and economic growth. In a press statement issued on 29th December 2024, Hon. Chanda praised ZNS initiatives in livestock, poultry, fish farming, and tobacco production as transformative, highlighting their pivotal role in driving agricultural innovation.

Additionally, Hon. Chanda drew attention to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) land under Senior Chief Kopa in Kanchibiya District. He described it as a significant opportunity for large-scale agricultural or aquaculture projects. Urging ZAF and other stakeholders to explore and implement transformative initiatives, he highlighted the potential for such projects to yield substantial economic benefits for Kanchibiya and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s national growth.

Agriculture and aquaculture, Hon. Chanda noted, remain critical pillars of Zambia’s economy. He called for increased investment in projects that ensure food security, promote economic diversification, and create sustainable livelihoods for citizens. He reaffirmed Kanchibiya Constituency’s readiness to collaborate with relevant entities to achieve these objectives.

Hon. Chanda urged all stakeholders to unite in positioning Zambia as a hub of agricultural and aquacultural excellence. He emphasized the need for collective action to drive meaningful change and secure a prosperous future for the nation.