Hon. Sunday Chanda Highlights ZNS Southern Region’s Role in Economic Growth

Hon. Sunday Chanda

Hon. Sunday Chanda, Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, has commended the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Southern Region for its exemplary contributions to national food security, infrastructure development, and economic growth. In a press statement issued on 29th December 2024, Hon. Chanda praised ZNS initiatives in livestock, poultry, fish farming, and tobacco production as transformative, highlighting their pivotal role in driving agricultural innovation.

Among the many notable initiatives, the Chipepo Fish Project stands out as a remarkable success. Projected to manage 500 fish cages by 2031, this initiative showcases the immense potential of aquaculture to address pressing food security challenges, generate employment opportunities, and invigorate the local economy. Hon. Chanda emphasized that such achievements align with Zambia’s broader national agenda for sustainable development, underscoring the importance of regional contributions to nationwide progress.Encouraging other ZNS regions to follow this example, Hon. Chanda challenged regions like the Northern Region to leverage their unique resources and replicate the Southern Region’s successes. He stressed the importance of maximizing regional potential to foster development and bolster economic resilience.

Additionally, Hon. Chanda drew attention to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) land under Senior Chief Kopa in Kanchibiya District. He described it as a significant opportunity for large-scale agricultural or aquaculture projects. Urging ZAF and other stakeholders to explore and implement transformative initiatives, he highlighted the potential for such projects to yield substantial economic benefits for Kanchibiya and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s national growth.

Agriculture and aquaculture, Hon. Chanda noted, remain critical pillars of Zambia’s economy. He called for increased investment in projects that ensure food security, promote economic diversification, and create sustainable livelihoods for citizens. He reaffirmed Kanchibiya Constituency’s readiness to collaborate with relevant entities to achieve these objectives.

Hon. Chanda urged all stakeholders to unite in positioning Zambia as a hub of agricultural and aquacultural excellence. He emphasized the need for collective action to drive meaningful change and secure a prosperous future for the nation.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. He speaks more than the current VP…….

    We urge honourable chanda to joint UPND to facilitate appointment as a minister in 2026……..

    You won’t find another capable president

    FWD2031

