One Dead, Three Injured in High-Speed Chase After K13,000 Heist

Makeni Grey Zulu Area, Lusaka – A daring theft has ended in tragedy after a high-speed chase resulted in one suspect’s death and injuries to three others. The chaos unfolded in Lusaka after four suspects reportedly stole K13,000 from a parked vehicle at Noyi Bazer Farm.The suspects Gabriel Katongo, 21, of Jamaica Compound; Toanga Mubanga, 20, of Matero; Maxwell Mwiinga, 19, of Emmasdale; and Mulenga Bwalya of Chaisa, who tragically lost his life were pursued by the farm owner, Emmanuel Munthali, 52. Mr. Munthali quickly noticed the theft and initiated the pursuit along the 7070 Road.

According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the suspects, driving a Toyota Allion, were traveling at excessive speeds when they lost control near the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Land Development Branch Headquarters. The vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux after failing to negotiate a curve.Upon further inspection, authorities discovered that the Toyota Allion carried false number plates. Initially registered as AIE 9374, police confirmed the plates had been swapped to BLB 7604. This revelation adds complexity to the ongoing investigation.

The aftermath of the crash saw bystanders turn into a mob, assaulting the surviving suspects before law enforcement could arrive. Emergency services intervened to transport the injured to a local clinic for medical treatment.Police are now piecing together the details of this robbery and the subsequent crash. Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga emphasized that the investigation remains active and further updates will be provided.