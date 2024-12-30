Monday, December 30, 2024
ZAWAPA President Howard Kunda Criticizes New Dawn Administration, Calls 2024 a Disaster

By Lusaka Times Editor
ZAWAPA President Howard Kunda

Howard Kunda, President of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), has described 2024 as a disaster due to escalating poverty, power deficits, a high cost of living, and unstable fuel prices. He attributes these challenges to the New Dawn administration’s failure to deliver on its promises.

In a recent statement, Howard Kunda emphasized that government leaders must take responsibility for the economic struggles faced by the majority of Zambians. “The New Dawn administration has failed to provide solutions, and this has deepened the suffering of our people,” he remarked.

Mr. Kunda highlighted the persistent power deficits, volatile fuel prices, and rising poverty levels as symptoms of the government’s inefficiency. He called for immediate corrective measures to alleviate the hardships of Zambian citizens.

Howard Kunda Criticizes New Dawn Administration’s Policies

The ZAWAPA president accused the ruling New Dawn administration of lacking concrete strategies to address pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and resource mismanagement. He warned that such negligence could have long-term repercussions for the country.

“The people of Zambia deserve a government that listens and acts decisively,” said Kunda. He urged the administration to re-evaluate its priorities and focus on policies that directly benefit the populace.

For insights into Zambia’s economic performance, visit the World Bank’s Zambia Overview.

Warning Ahead of 2026 Elections

Looking toward the 2026 general elections, Howard Kunda cautioned the New Dawn administration against complacency. “Do not assume that power in 2026 is guaranteed,” he stated, urging leaders to address the growing public dissatisfaction.

His remarks reflect a broader sentiment of disillusionment among opposition parties and many citizens regarding the current government’s handling of national issues.

Lusaka Times Editor
Lusaka Times Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

    • We were told fuel prices would be reduced, we were told fuel prices were high in the PF era because of too many middle men. So there is nothing wrong with Zawapa pointing out that which was promised. Regional prices are not up from K17 to K33

