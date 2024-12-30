ZAWAPA President Howard Kunda Criticizes New Dawn Administration, Calls 2024 a Disaster
Mr. Kunda highlighted the persistent power deficits, volatile fuel prices, and rising poverty levels as symptoms of the government’s inefficiency. He called for immediate corrective measures to alleviate the hardships of Zambian citizens.
The ZAWAPA president accused the ruling New Dawn administration of lacking concrete strategies to address pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and resource mismanagement. He warned that such negligence could have long-term repercussions for the country.
“The people of Zambia deserve a government that listens and acts decisively,” said Kunda. He urged the administration to re-evaluate its priorities and focus on policies that directly benefit the populace.
For insights into Zambia’s economic performance, visit the World Bank’s Zambia Overview.
Warning Ahead of 2026 Elections
Looking toward the 2026 general elections, Howard Kunda cautioned the New Dawn administration against complacency. “Do not assume that power in 2026 is guaranteed,” he stated, urging leaders to address the growing public dissatisfaction.
His remarks reflect a broader sentiment of disillusionment among opposition parties and many citizens regarding the current government’s handling of national issues.
Let talk about the fuel price tomorrow
Regional prices up so whats ours ???
We were told fuel prices would be reduced, we were told fuel prices were high in the PF era because of too many middle men. So there is nothing wrong with Zawapa pointing out that which was promised. Regional prices are not up from K17 to K33