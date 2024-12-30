ZAWAPA President Howard Kunda Criticizes New Dawn Administration, Calls 2024 a Disaster Howard Kunda, President of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), has described 2024 as a disaster due to escalating poverty, power deficits, a high cost of living, and unstable fuel prices. He attributes these challenges to the New Dawn administration’s failure to deliver on its promises.

Mr. Kunda highlighted the persistent power deficits, volatile fuel prices, and rising poverty levels as symptoms of the government’s inefficiency. He called for immediate corrective measures to alleviate the hardships of Zambian citizens.

Howard Kunda Criticizes New Dawn Administration’s Policies

The ZAWAPA president accused the ruling New Dawn administration of lacking concrete strategies to address pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and resource mismanagement. He warned that such negligence could have long-term repercussions for the country.

“The people of Zambia deserve a government that listens and acts decisively,” said Kunda. He urged the administration to re-evaluate its priorities and focus on policies that directly benefit the populace.

For insights into Zambia’s economic performance, visit the World Bank’s Zambia Overview.