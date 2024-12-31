Edgar Lungu Engages Opposition Leaders to Forge United Front for 2026 Elections

In a concerted effort to unify Zambia’s opposition ahead of the 2026 general elections, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been actively engaging with various political leaders. His initiative aims to consolidate opposition forces to present a formidable challenge to the incumbent government.

Recently, Lungu met with Edith Nawakwi, President of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), and Harry Kalaba, President of the Citizens First party. These discussions are part of Lungu’s broader strategy to foster collaboration among opposition parties.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, Lungu emphasized the importance of unity among opposition parties:

“Fellow Citizens,

In the spirit of uniting and consolidating all opposition players in our political and governance dispensation in readiness for change of government in 2026, this afternoon I had lunch with my brother Kelvin Fube Bwalya, alias KBF, the President of Zambia Must Prosper Party. Earlier in the day, we attended the funeral of Brother John Mayuka at St. Theresa Catholic Parish in Chainda Township.

God Bless Zambia,

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

PF President / Tonse Alliance 2026 Presidential Candidate”

Lungu’s outreach reflects his commitment to building a cohesive opposition alliance, recognizing that a united front is essential for effective governance and meaningful change. By engaging with leaders across the political spectrum, he demonstrates a willingness to collaborate and prioritize national interests over partisan divisions.

As the 2026 elections approach, Lungu’s efforts to unify the opposition may play a pivotal role in shaping Zambia’s political landscape. His leadership in fostering dialogue and cooperation among diverse political entities underscores a dedication to democratic principles and the pursuit of collective progress.

In a recent interview, Lungu expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Zambia, underscoring the need for a united opposition to safeguard democratic values.

By championing unity and collaboration, Edgar Lungu positions himself as a reasonable and forward-thinking leader, committed to the well-being and prosperity of all Zambians.