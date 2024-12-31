President Hakainde Hichilema highlights Zambia’s enduring partnership with the Catholic Church and its contributions to national development.

President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the government’s commitment to continuing its strong partnership with the Catholic Church, citing the positive impact it has had on Zambia’s social and economic development. This statement was made during a courtesy visit by Archbishop Gian Luca Perici, the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Zambia, at State House.

The President particularly acknowledged the vital role the Catholic Church has played in supporting Zambia’s debt restructuring efforts, noting that the Church’s contributions align with Zambia’s goals for debt relief and economic recovery. This includes the support for Zambia’s position in the G20 framework for debt forgiveness. President Hichilema further stressed that his administration is committed to transforming these challenges into opportunities through strategic investments and international trade partnerships.

Archbishop Perici delivered a special message from Pope Francis, conveying gratitude for Zambia’s efforts in the debt restructuring process. The message, ahead of the 58th World Day of Peace, encourages collaboration between the Church and the Zambian government. Pope Francis highlighted themes of peace, harmony, and debt forgiveness, calling for stronger ties between the Vatican and Zambia, a sentiment that was shared during President Hichilema’s visit to the Vatican in 2022.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, added that the message from Pope Francis is a reflection of Zambia’s longstanding diplomatic ties with the Vatican, which will mark its 60th anniversary in 2025. The Minister expressed confidence that the Catholic Church’s continued support would further strengthen Zambia’s peace efforts and national development initiatives.

In his remarks, President Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s dedication to working closely with faith-based organizations, particularly the Catholic Church, which has significantly contributed to the education, healthcare, and social welfare sectors in Zambia. The President underscored that Zambia’s inclusive policy of collaboration with religious bodies is key to ensuring the wellbeing of the country’s citizens.

Looking Ahead to a Prosperous Future

The visit also served as a reminder of the importance of peace, stability, and collaboration for national development. Both the President and Archbishop Perici agreed on the need to continue strengthening the relationship between Zambia and the Catholic Church, with a shared commitment to promoting sustainable growth and prosperity for the people of Zambia.

The meeting underscored a shared vision of peace, collaboration, and sustainable development, solidifying the long-standing relationship between Zambia and the Vatican. As Zambia prepares to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations with the Catholic Church, the country looks forward to a future built on the foundation of mutual respect, faith, and partnership.

The Archbishop’s visit marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s relationship with the Catholic Church, reinforcing the country’s commitment to international cooperation and national peace.