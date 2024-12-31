Zambia mourned the loss of Professor Benjamin Mweene, a distinguished academic, visionary leader, and public servant whose remarkable career spanned decades and left an indelible impact on the nation.

Speaking at the funeral church service in Lusaka, President Hakainde Hichilema described Professor Mweene as an extraordinary and highly intelligent individual who embodied the rare combination of intellectual brilliance and relentless hard work.

“Professor Mweene was not just an accomplished academician but also a distinguished citizen whose contributions to Zambia’s development will forever be appreciated. He believed in hard work and set an example for all of us,” President Hichilema said.

The President recalled how Professor Mweene’s dedication inspired his own pursuit of excellence, sharing that he completed his Master’s degree at the University of Birmingham ahead of schedule due to the example set by Professor Mweene.

A Legacy of Excellence in Academia and Public Service

Professor Mweene’s career in academia saw him rise to the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Zambia (UNZA). He was also the first black Zambian to earn a PhD in Mathematics and later became the Head of the School of Mathematics at UNZA, where he left a lasting legacy of academic excellence and leadership.

His contributions extended beyond the university, as he transitioned into public service, serving as Permanent Secretary in charge of Finance at the Ministry of Finance and later as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development. In these roles, Professor Mweene played a pivotal role in shaping Zambia’s economic policies and direction.

Tributes from Family and Friends

Representing Professor Mweene’s children, John Lovelace shared that their father instilled in them the values of hard work, integrity, and perseverance. Mainza Mweene, speaking on behalf of the grandchildren, described their grandfather as a wise, kind, and loving problem solver who always provided guidance.

Close friend and colleague Professor Sindaace Siamwiza highlighted Professor Mweene’s brilliance, recalling how he solved an algebraic problem that had remained unsolved for 50 years.

University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya noted that Professor Mweene’s achievements as a trailblazer in mathematics and his contributions to UNZA would inspire generations of scholars.

Delivering the homily, Pastor Hammitone Mulendema encouraged the bereaved family to find solace in God during this difficult time, emphasizing the enduring legacy of Professor Mweene’s life.

As Zambia bids farewell to one of its finest minds, President Hichilema reaffirmed the nation’s gratitude for Professor Mweene’s selfless service, unwavering loyalty, and significant contributions to national development.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations,” President Hichilema concluded.

Professor Mweene leaves behind a legacy of academic brilliance, public service, and personal integrity that will forever be etched in Zambia’s history.