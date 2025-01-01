Chitambala Must Apologize to Dandy Krazy and Families of the Deceased

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

On New Year’s Eve, renowned musical artist Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy, along with his musical and production crew, was traveling to a performance in Kitwe. Tragically, their journey was interrupted by a reckless, over-speeding truck driver who veered into their lane near Kapiri Mposhi, resulting in a fatal accident.

This devastating incident claimed the lives of four people. The driver of the Shackman truck, identified as Mr. Hachalwa Lweendo, aged 28, of Makeni Township, Lusaka, has since turned himself in at Luanshimba Security Checkpoint. Lweendo, an employee of Kresco General Dealers in Lusaka, is now in police custody.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, vlogger Chitambala Mwewa, also known as Simon Mwewa Lane, hastily took to social media to accuse Dandy Krazy and his crew of drinking and driving. Mwewa’s comments were laced with derogatory remarks and baseless accusations, sparking widespread backlash. His claims not only lacked evidence but also revealed a deep-seated bias against Zambian musicians and those associated with the Patriotic Front (PF).

Ironically, both President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu issued heartfelt statements of condolences and prayers for Dandy Krazy and the families of the deceased. The Ministry of Youth, Sport & Arts also condemned Mwewa’s insensitive remarks, emphasizing the need for compassion during such difficult times.

Despite this, Mwewa has remained defiant, doubling down on his narrative by continuing to post inflammatory messages like “Don’t drink and drive,” even as it became clear that Dandy Krazy and his team were innocent victims of the crash.

We should remember that Simon Mwewa was part of the political campaigns for the Patriotic Front in 2021 and was handsomely paid for his influencer work. But to create distance with the party, when President Hichilema won the 2021 elections, Simon leapt to their side and began a vicious campaign against the PF, terming it the Notorious Patriotic Front (NPF).

He raised a slanderous and defamatory social media campaign against former President Lungu, his family, and senior leaders of the party, such as Stephen Kampyongo, Bowman Lusambo, and others. He was looking for attention, and he got it.

With this opportunistic and shameless campaign against the PF, he was embraced by the UPND and used as a useful idiot in the fight against the Patriotic Front.

So in his self-serving view and opportunistic move, he assumed that because Dandy Krazy was associated with the Patriotic Front, he could pour scorn and ridicule even if he was dying or dead.

But whatever Mwewa’s estimation of Dandy Krazy, he is not an ordinary mortal.Dandy is a big musical artist in our country.

Further, Dandy is not only a celebrated artist, but he is also an honored person.On Independence Day in 2011, President Michael Sata bestowed the Grand Commander of the Order of Freedom Award for his revolutionary song Donchi Kubeba and for his artistic contribution to the major political changes that took place in the 2011 elections.

It is clear that at this stage, Mwewa must apologize for his un-African, insensitive, and irrational remarks against Dandy Krazy and the deceased’s families.

