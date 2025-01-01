“Plan B” that was never really a plan at all.

In Bad Boys II, Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey quips, “Alright, let’s go to Plan B!” as he and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) scramble to salvage yet another disastrous situation. But here’s the thing: in true Bad Boys fashion, the “Plan B” doesn’t really exist. It’s more about winging it and facing whatever comes their way. Sound familiar? Enter Edgar Lungu, Zambia’s sixth president, whose political style has begun to resemble the very chaos of a Bad Boys car chase.

Lungu’s recent public engagements, especially his meetings with opposition leaders, have raised eyebrows. Is he plotting an illegal grand comeback? Or simply cushioning a successor for the Patriotic Front (PF) or the Tonse Alliance? The answer might be as elusive as the villains in a Bad Boys car chase one minute they’re in front, the next, they’re crashing through a window and disappearing.

Lungu’s ambiguous moves in politics are like Mike and Marcus trying to figure out their next move there’s always a Plan B, but you’re never quite sure if it’s real or just a diversion. As much as he may not be able to stand for president again due to legal constraints, his influence remains far from retired. The real question is: what’s his next act? And will it be a Bad Boys style plot twist that no one saw coming?

The UPND, still grappling with governance, might want to wake up. They could find themselves in a HUSA moment, much like Mike’s captain in Bad Boys II caught off guard and scrambling to make sense of it all. And with Lungu in the mix, it might feel like the Joker has entered the scene, stirring chaos, making jokes, and keeping everyone on their toes.

The law may prevent Lungu from running for president again, but that doesn’t mean his “Plan B” is off the table. The ambiguity surrounding his intentions only adds to the mystery just like the unpredictable and often absurd situations in Bad Boys.

UPND, don’t be fooled underestimate Edgar Lungu at your own peril. His political script may not include him on the ballot, but it doesn’t mean he’s out of the game. He’s a wildcard, and whether you laugh or shudder, one thing’s for sure: in the end, you might just find yourself caught in his “Plan B” that was never really a plan at all.

For now, Zambia watches. And like Marcus Burnett said in Bad Boys II, “We ride together, we die together. Bad Boys for life.” But in Lungu’s case, it might be more like, “We plan together, we lose together. Opposition for life.” Or, to the UPND Mufasa!!!! Shivers

Austin Zulu.