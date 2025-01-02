President Hichilema Mourns the Loss of Dandy Crazy

In a tragic turn of events, Zambia has lost one of its most celebrated musicians, Wesley Chibambo, widely known as Dandy Crazy. The beloved entertainer succumbed to his injuries early this morning at 01:42 hours, following a devastating road traffic accident that occurred on New Year’s Eve along the Great North Road between Kabwe and Kapiri.

The accident claimed the lives of four individuals on the spot, leaving Dandy Crazy critically injured. Despite valiant efforts by medical professionals at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), including emergency brain surgery, the nation mourns as their efforts could not save him.

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed profound sorrow over this loss, offering his heartfelt condolences to Dandy Crazy’s family, friends, and fans. In his message, the President said:

“It is with profound sadness and heartfelt sorrow that we learn of the passing of Wesley Chibambo, fondly known as Dandy Crazy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to all the citizens who cherished and supported this extraordinary artist. His music and charisma touched lives far and wide, crossing all boundaries and bringing people together. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The President also extended his condolences to the families of the four other victims who lost their lives in the accident, urging the nation to stand united in grief and remembrance.

Dandy Crazy was a beacon of Zambia’s cultural heritage, renowned for his hit songs like Don’t Kubeba, which became an anthem of hope and change during the 2011 general elections. His artistry and charisma transcended boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on Zambia’s music scene.

As the nation mourns this immense loss, it remembers Dandy Crazy not only as a musician but as a unifying figure whose contributions will be cherished for generations.

May his soul and those of the other victims rest in eternal peace. One Zambia, One Nation.