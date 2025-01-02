President Hichilema Mourns the Loss of Dandy Crazy
In a tragic turn of events, Zambia has lost one of its most celebrated musicians, Wesley Chibambo, widely known as Dandy Crazy. The beloved entertainer succumbed to his injuries early this morning at 01:42 hours, following a devastating road traffic accident that occurred on New Year’s Eve along the Great North Road between Kabwe and Kapiri.
The accident claimed the lives of four individuals on the spot, leaving Dandy Crazy critically injured. Despite valiant efforts by medical professionals at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), including emergency brain surgery, the nation mourns as their efforts could not save him.
President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed profound sorrow over this loss, offering his heartfelt condolences to Dandy Crazy’s family, friends, and fans. In his message, the President said:
“It is with profound sadness and heartfelt sorrow that we learn of the passing of Wesley Chibambo, fondly known as Dandy Crazy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to all the citizens who cherished and supported this extraordinary artist. His music and charisma touched lives far and wide, crossing all boundaries and bringing people together. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
The President also extended his condolences to the families of the four other victims who lost their lives in the accident, urging the nation to stand united in grief and remembrance.
Dandy Crazy was a beacon of Zambia’s cultural heritage, renowned for his hit songs like Don’t Kubeba, which became an anthem of hope and change during the 2011 general elections. His artistry and charisma transcended boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on Zambia’s music scene.
As the nation mourns this immense loss, it remembers Dandy Crazy not only as a musician but as a unifying figure whose contributions will be cherished for generations.
May his soul and those of the other victims rest in eternal peace. One Zambia, One Nation.
RIP king!
Sad development. We need to do something about the situation with our roads and careless drivers.
Dandy Krazy was one of the most despised musicians in UPND circles just because he composed and sung for the PF who in turn paid well for his work.
In death we are all ANGELS
Zambia police can raise millions by targeting unruly careless drivers on our roads instead of harassing innocent drivers. People are now taking it upon themselves to look or cause serious accidents just to post on social media. This has to stop and government should look at reviewing laws to deal with serious offenders. Careless drivers should be forced to attend driving school or face jail time. Introduce new LGV and public driving standards. I would support the police if they ripped careless drivers off but saved lives in the process, a win win situation.
The POLICE are the cause of these accidents with their lunch money
Besides that with the amount of traffic on our roads are these accidents really out of hand ??
has this not been brought about by someone important passing on ??
and the president and past one stepping into the frey ???