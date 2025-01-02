By Gregory Mofu

The late President of the USA, Jimmy Carter, will be remembered for many things, but to the people of Zambia, he holds a special place as a friend of Zambia’s democracy. In 1991, Carter played a crucial role in Zambia’s transition to a multiparty democracy, leading an international observer delegation to monitor the country’s elections.

The 1991 Zambian elections were a pivotal moment in the country’s history, marking a significant shift towards multiparty democracy. After years of one-party rule, Zambia was ripe for change, and the elections were a crucial step in that process. President Kenneth Kaunda, who had been in power since 1964, finally succumbed to internal and external pressure to introduce multiparty politics.

As the country prepared for its first multiparty elections, concerns about the fairness and transparency of the process grew. It was against this backdrop that Jimmy Carter, the former President of the United States, became involved. Carter, known for his commitment to democracy and human rights, was approached by Kaunda and opposition leaders to lead an international observer mission to monitor the elections.

Carter’s involvement was a game-changer, bringing much-needed credibility and transparency to the electoral process. As the head of the observer mission, Carter worked closely with the Electoral Commission of Zambia, political parties, and other stakeholders to ensure that the elections were free and fair. His presence helped to alleviate concerns about vote rigging and electoral manipulation, and his team’s efforts played a significant role in promoting a peaceful and democratic transfer of power.

The Zambia Voting Observation Project (Z-Vote), jointly sponsored by the Carter Center of Emory University and the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI), was instrumental in promoting the integrity of the elections. From August to November 1991, Z-Vote organized three pre-election missions and a large-scale international election observer delegation to Zambia. Carter served as chairman of Z-Vote, and NDI President Brian Atwood served as vice chairman.

On the eve of the elections, President Kenneth Kaunda reminded his fellow Zambians that elections are just “a means to an important end,” namely, “a good government for the people.” Frederick Chiluba, leader of the opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), responded by acknowledging Kaunda’s exceptional contributions as the father of the nation and asking MMD supporters to seek reconciliation.

The elections took place on October 31, 1991, and the process of transition proceeded quickly and peacefully. On November 2, 1991, just two days after election day, the country inaugurated its new president, Frederick Chiluba. The new National Assembly met on December 5 with 125 of its 150 newly elected members from the MMD.

Carter’s involvement in Zambia’s democratic transition was significant, and his presence helped to increase public confidence in the electoral process. The Z-Vote project’s efforts to promote transparency and inclusivity in the election procedures contributed to a peaceful and democratic transfer of power. As a testament to Carter’s commitment to democracy and human rights, his legacy continues to inspire and influence democratic movements around the world.

In Zambia, Carter’s friendship and support for the country’s democratic journey are still cherished and remembered. His contributions to the country’s transition to a multiparty democracy serve as a shining example of his dedication to promoting peace, justice, and human rights globally.