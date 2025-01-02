The condition of popular musician Wesley Chibambo, widely known as Dandy Krazy, is critical and unstable following a tragic road accident on the Great North Road on December 31, 2024.

Dandy Krazy sustained serious injuries in the accident, which claimed the lives of four people and left several others injured. He was initially treated at Kabwe Central Hospital before being evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka during the early hours of January 1, 2025.

UTH Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda confirmed that Mr. Chibambo underwent a successful brain surgery and is currently under close observation as doctors monitor his response to treatment.

Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, who visited the musician at UTH alongside Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Lishimpi, said that medical staff at the hospital are working tirelessly to stabilize his condition.

“The government is deeply concerned about Mr. Chibambo’s condition, and we call on all Zambians to pray for his recovery during this difficult time,” Mr. Kawana said.

The accident occurred at approximately 19:00 hours on New Yeats Eve near the Green Leaf area, about 25 kilometers south of Kapiri Mposhi. Central Province Police Commissioner Charity Munganga revealed that the incident involved a Shacman truck, a Toyota Allex, and a Nissan Hardbody.

The driver of the Shacman truck, identified as 28-year-old Kachalwa Lweendo, reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed. The truck, traveling from Kapiri Mposhi to Kabwe, collided with the two oncoming vehicles, causing severe damage and fatalities.

Four individuals lost their lives in the accident, but their identities have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the truck driver, Mr. Lweendo, voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement at the Luanshimba Security Checkpoint following the accident.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread concern among Zambians, with many sending messages of support and prayers for Dandy Krazy and the families affected by the accident.

Dandy Krazy, known for his contributions to the Zambian music industry, remains in critical care as the nation hopes for his recovery. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.