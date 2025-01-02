NOT so long ago, we led a small dedicated team from our HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance into Kawambwa to help see to it that the good and humble people of Kawambwa had proper representation in the August House for once and for all. Many thanks to our members for contributing as little as 5 pieces of K10 notes to make this mission possible!

As most of you our esteemed readers may recall, the previous occupant of this seat had been deliberately boycotting to utilise the enhanced CDF to help mitigate the challenges of our people, typical of most PF members of parliament save for one Sunday Chanda who is doing wonders in his Kanchibiya constituency, thanks to President Hichilema for the brilliant initiative of making substantial resources available in the constituencies.

All things being equal, we hope to further extend our exploits to Pambashe where a by election has similarly been occasioned due to the previous MP’s involvement in the dastardly act of torching a Mahindra vehicle belonging to UPND and Petauke where the incumbent MP escaped from lawful captivity and went to hide in a neighbouring country before he could be handed appreciate punishment for his series of crimes, including offloading the entire toxic contents of his bladder into the mouth of a helpless journalist!

We equally hope to set up camp in Lumezi where an MP with a very big mouth not commensurate with his diminutive structure has been ranting all the wrong things to attract the interest of the law.

The campaigns in Kawambwa were quite interesting……while the campaign managers for the ruling party candidate were busy articulating how their candidate was going to unlock wealth in the region by restocking the rivers with fish, work on the feeder roads and construct bridges among other things, the Tonse fimofimo went rogue playing the tribal tramp card. As opposed to discussing real issues, they wasted precious time taking advantage of one minister who had spoken off the cuff and committed a faux pas sometime back, by using it as a weapon to mislead our people the UPND had no regard for people of Luapula province.

Of course, the people in the region were wise enough to buy into this crap! When the day of reckoning finally came, the country witnessed the birth of the very first born MP in the area. Their miscalculation had boomeranged on them; they had to drive all the way back to Lusaka with tails between their legs and big eggs on their faces!

We expected our so called politicians to have by now learnt from Chishimba Kambwili’s woes that he can’t even face cameras anymore. Spicing up your campaigns with tribal remarks is not only retrogressive but also a criminal offense. As we head into these impending by elections in the next few weeks, it’s our prayer that civilisation shall take precedence over backwardness.

Mulekutika?

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst