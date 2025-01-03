In a Facebook write up titled , “Release Francis Kapwepwe (Why Me) ….” Socialist party proprietor Fred M’membe bands around a litany of aspersions:

“Why does Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government continue to go against the law, and the promises they made to the Zambian people? Can the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Mr Jack Mwiimbu and the Inspector General of Police Mr Graphael Musamba explain to the nation the continued and unlawful detention of Tiktok blogger Mr Francis Kapwepwe a.k.a WHY ME in Livingstone for many months now?”

Simply put, M’membe is holding the President accountable for the continued incarceration of the so-called Why Me. M’membe knows it in his heart of hearts that the President is not responsible for the continued detention of Kapwepwe – an uncultured and uncivilized young man who has unfortunately found it fashionable to ‘undress’ elderly people in society while enjoying copious amounts of his chilled Flying Fish! Who is Kapwepwe for the President to be bothered about him? How many youngsters find it a pleasure today to abuse cyber space to defame and malign the leadership of this country with impunity due to poor upbringing?

Can the President surely afford to lose precious time instructing the cops to be arresting the likes of Why Me when he’s just like any other excitable young man who finds himself in conflict with the law! Ichemeni ba M’membe; the President has serious business to attend to, to be preoccupied with trivial things. Who knows, this may even be the work of some overzealous law enforcement officers acting outside the parameters of the law? The one to discipline them isn’t the President but actually their immediate supervisors.

This wannabe socialist was for a long time a capitalist running a flourishing business empire particularly, The Post Newspapers. We therefore don’t expect him to find it complex to easily understand that there are hundreds of people languishing in detention for various offences in our correctional facilities around the country. This has been the trend since the days of Kaunda. As opposed to bringing the name of the President into contempt or ridicule, we expected the owner of the Socialist party to be pushing government to equip the justice system with the right tools to see to it that cases are disposed off expeditiously. Why should the entire President be preoccupied with punishing a badly brought up chap who has nothing better to do than spewing unprintable?

As a responsible opposition leader, we expected the proprietor of the Socialist party to be directing queries regarding the continued detention of this young man to Jack Mwimbu, the internal affairs and security minister or indeed the Inspector General of Police.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst