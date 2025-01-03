Zambians need answers to questions like: How many Zambians run the economy? How do the majority participate in economic development? And where do citizens go if they wish to have a conversation with public leaders on the economy? You may have other questions.But, please help me as I’m just trying to settle down in Lusaka. I have a lot of questions

about the running of this economy. And, I don’t want anyone making political comments out of this article. I don’t want to listen to PF or UPND comments often made by bloggers whenever they see an article in this newspaper. Comments are helpful but often, they go out of the way. The following are some of the areas in which I would like the reader and

public institutions to have a conversation with me. You’re free to include other areas.



Where’s Vision 2030?

I wish to ask, “Where’s Zambia’s Vision 2030 that was prepared in 2006 under President Levy Mwanawasa to create a prosperous and middle-income nation? “In the foreword, Late President Mwanawasa proudly, says, “It is, therefore, with great pleasure that I now present the Vision 2030, reflecting the collective understanding, aspirations and determination of the Zambian people to be a prosperous middle-income nation. This document sets out the goals and targets to be achieved in the various spheres of our social-economic life over the next generation. Vision 2030 will serve as the guide for all development efforts.” Finally, he also said, “Our attitudes and collective mindset, particularly towards work and participation in national affairs require changing.”

Vision 2030 is an important macro-development plan covering both economic and non-economic issues, all key for national development. That’s why, all public institutions,including ministries and parastatal organizations claim that their short-term and medium-term strategic plans are anchored on Vision 2030. But where can I go to find out what’s

going on with Vision 2030 and its status of implementation and performance? Who’ll give me answers as to what’s going on?

Although public institutions boast about their plans being anchored on Vision 2030, I don’t hear them explaining how this link stands out. I have questions for them like, “If your strategic plans are anchored on Vision 2030, how come I don’t see any connection? How come I don’t see your plans making an assessment of Vision 2030’s performance and integrating outcomes in them? Why are public institutions, including ministries and parastatal organizations preparing strategic plans without integrating this macro-plan, I mean Vision 2030 in them?”

I wish to find out, “Are public servants explaining to their seniors the performance status of Vision 2030? Has an assessment of its performance been made publicly?” Yes, I know that the 8 th National Development Plan has a section in which performance of Vision 2030 is done, in particular on real GDP performance, but it’s not comprehensive. For example, it excludes GDP per capita, sectors like manufacturing, etc. That’s wonderful but citizens need to know more.

I have other questions. The lifespan of Vision 2030 is 2006-2030. About 25 years have since gone. There’re about 6 years remaining before we reach 2030. According to my assessment of Vision 2030, there’s not enough time remaining to accomplish Vision 2030’s goal of creating a prosperous and middle-income nation, or is there?

According to my detailed assessment of Vision 2030’s performance on the economic part,economic performance has been so bad (GDP growth contraction) especially from 2011-2020 that my conclusion is that a prosperous and middle-income nation is not coming home. Real GDP growth, for a long time fell far below projected GDP of Vision 2030. Who can I discuss this point with?

The fortunate thing is that I’m not alone. The 8 th National Development Plan makes the same point when it states, “Another notable development was in 2020 when economic growth contracted by 2.8 percent, registering the first recession since 1998.” It also states,“The average real GDP growth of 5.2 percent attained over the period 2006 to 2021, falls

below the Vision 2030 target of between 6 to 10 percent. Growth will, therefore, have to be significantly higher over the next two Plan periods to attain the aspirations of the Vision 2030.”

As I said earlier, there’re about 6 years only remaining before we get to 2030. And, now economic movement is being affected adversely by factors beyond our control, including climate change in general, in particular the energy crisis. The contribution of sectors in Vision 2030 to the economy is abysmal.

Again, my assessment includes sectors, hence I know that almost all of them, including agriculture, manufacturing, energy as well as foreign direct investment under-performed.Therefore, when the nexus between GDP and sector performance are characterized by contraction, it means none of the two is making any robust contribution to foster the other.

The economy is not helping sectors, just as sectors are not helping the former.

Who shall I have a conversation with? Who can other citizens go to for similar colloquy?How can we increase citizen participation in economic governance? Can we have a Citizen-Government or even Citizen-President Public Conversation Forum where we can hold conversations about economic governance? If I go to individual ministries or parastatal

organizations and I have critical questions about their work, will I get a fair discussion? I think we need an independent forum where we can contribute objectively, provide objective criticism, etc.

Concluding

Of course, Vision 2030 was just one example of the many economic or development issues that I believe citizens would like to have a conversation about. I personally have several other ones. For example, I would like to have conversations on why public institutions,including ministries and parastatal organizations are preparing their short and medium-term

plans without integrating macro-development plans like Vision 2030 in them. I want to discuss implications to strategic plans, of excluding macro-plans, because I saw some in my assessment. I want to discuss in detail these plans because I have found some issues that may be important to the planners, which they may not be aware of. I want to know where

national income comes from, and where and how it’s spent.

Are citizens allowed to participate in planning sessions of public institutions such ministries and parastatal organizations? What if I have some point or question to ask based on previous plans, to help them make an improvement in the future plan? I have made assessment of several strategic plans of public institutions in Zambia, including the National Assembly, ZDA and some ministries and have some questions or points that might be helpful. Where do I go? Where do other citizens with similar issues go?

By Edward Chisanga