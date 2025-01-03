This morning, President Hakainde Hichilema signed the Book of Condolences for President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, marking a solemn moment of reflection for Zambia and its people.

On behalf of the nation, President Hichilema extended heartfelt condolences to the Carter family and the American people, honoring President Carter as an extraordinary leader whose legacy resonates across the globe.

“We remember President Carter’s remarkable legacy, marked by his unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, good governance, human rights, justice, and equality,” President Hichilema stated.

During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, President Carter formed a strong bond with Zambia, particularly during the country’s critical period of transition. His influence extended beyond his time in office. In 1991, the Jimmy Carter Center played a pivotal role in Zambia’s historic return to multi-party democracy, ensuring a credible electoral process that paved the way for democratic governance. The Center’s ongoing support to civil society organizations in Zambia reflects President Carter’s enduring impact.

“As we mourn the loss of this remarkable leader, we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on forever. May President Jimmy Carter’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his remarkable life serve as an inspiration to us all,” President Hichilema concluded.

President Carter’s legacy as a champion of human rights, peace, and democracy is remembered not only in the United States but also in nations like Zambia, where his work left an indelible mark. His passing is mourned deeply by those who have been touched by his vision for a more just and equitable world.

President Carter’s remarkable life continues to inspire hope and unity, ensuring that his contributions to humanity will never be forgotten.