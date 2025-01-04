Lusaka City Council (LCC) has brought down 70 illegal billboards, marking a significant step towards restoring order in the city’s advertising landscape.

On December 24, 2024, LCC launched an operation to regulate billboard placements, resulting in the removal of 36 illegal structures.

The council’s efforts continued with inspections, leading to the demolition of an additional 34 billboards, bringing the total to 70 illegal billboards brought down.

LCC Assistant Public Relations Manager Nyambe Bulumba said the council has noted with concern that there are a number of illegal billboards in the city that have been mounted.

Mr Nyambe said advertising agencies or individual companies should follow legal procedures by applying to the council through city planning for approval.

He stated that billboards come in specific sizes adding that the council has to assign the size of billboards depending on the location a person wants to place it.

“We have to visit physical locations to ensure that structures do not obstruct motorists and pedestrians, thereby preventing accidents, and to provide beauty to the city,” Mr Nyambe said.

He said the council has noted with concern that they are losing in-terms of revenue as a result of a number of illegal billboards.

Mr Nyambe added that the council is taking steps to address the issue such as regular inspections that are being done to ensure that they are in compliance with the stipulated standards.

He encouraged members of the public to always apply through the council whenever they come up with such initiatives in order to avoid their billboards being brought down.

ZANIS