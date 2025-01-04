When popular Lusaka vlogger and socialite, Simon Mwewa observed that some of our citizens have a habit of driving under the influence of alcohol, he had some valid reasons albeit he was wrong to single-out musical artists……celebrities if you like, as this is the common practice amongst many road users.

Unless you haven’t found yourself in a situation whereby a lunatic trying to do a ‘Satwant Sighn’ rams into your vehicle from behind due to error in judgement leaving you in excruciating pain, you’d agree our roads aren’t safe for none of us. We remain traumatised from that horrific experience, to this day.

If it’s not the bus drivers drinking and driving, totally oblivious of the safety of their passengers; it’s the taxi drivers speeding around our cities while sipping sachets of the highly potent alcoholic beverages (utujilijili). As if not to be outdone, truck drivers can also be seen driving on the highways at breakneck speed as they attempt to beat curfews after wasting their time taking one or two for the road; while some so-called celebrities may equally be spotted cruising around in their newly acquired rides as if they own the roads!

By and large, everything boils down to one outcome – endangering own lives and of course, that of other road users!

How many lives do we keep on losing as a result of recklessness on our roads? What about the burgeoning legion of widows and orphans that are left behind for a life of uncertainty after their beloved ones have been taken away, prematurely?

When such tragic mishaps keep on occurring on our roads, particularly during the festive period when everyone seems to be over the moon for nothing, it’s quite shocking that people in the townships can be naïve to attribute the same to SATANISM – ati nashitisha imyaka when excessive speeding, poor state of roads or indeed harsh weather conditions may have been the cause of accidents. Does Satan live in this land for him to remain in control of the roads? In their warped thinking, others are even suggesting King Dandy has been eliminated; for what benefit imwe bantu?

Anyway, when a calamity of such magnitude occurs, particularly ending up claiming the life of a celebrated musician, it’s always important to take time to ask pertinent questions before arriving at the right answers to prevent the same from recurring, moving forward.

To this end, we’d like to challenge ba RTSA to step up their awareness campaigns on road safety. There’s too much masobela (horse play) on our roads! And you vima traffic police officers, refrain from corrupt practices forthwith and do the right thing. Instead of extracting bribes from unsuspecting motorists with defective vehicles to go and queue up for chicken and chips without any iota of shame, we expect you to help clean up our roads! Ba Jack Mwimbu, please keep an eye on your charges!

As for you Mwewa, it breaks no bones to simply apologize for your insensitive remarks seeing that the relevant authorities have since confirmed that the Shackman driver was at fault and not the other way round. Next, we tackle the issue of FBI Mr Ground who was ferociously attacked by PF cadres led by Rizwan Patel and left for dead.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst