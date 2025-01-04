A drunken police officer allegedly released 13 suspects from custody to celebrate New Year’s Eve, prompting outrage and a nationwide manhunt.

Detective Inspector Titus Phiri of Leonard Cheelo Police Post was arrested after forcibly seizing the keys to the cells and freeing detainees on December 31, 2024, at approximately 10:00 AM. According to a statement by the Zambia Police Service, Inspector Phiri, “in a state of intoxication,” took the keys from Woman Constable Serah Banda before unlocking the male and female cells. He reportedly told the detainees they were free to “cross over into the New Year.”

The escapees, who had been accused of crimes ranging from assault to robbery and burglary, remain at large. Out of the 15 suspects initially in custody, 13 managed to flee. Chief Inspector Maiya, Officer-In-Charge at Leonard Cheelo Police Post, reported the incident at 2:30 PM the same day.

Inspector Phiri fled the scene after the incident, disappearing into a nearby compound. He was later apprehended, but the 13 suspects are still on the run. The police have launched a manhunt to recapture the escapees and ensure they are brought to justice.

In a statement, the Zambia Police Service condemned the officer’s actions and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order. “The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding law and order and assures the public that decisive action will be taken against any officer found to be abusing their authority or acting contrary to the law,” the statement read.

This incident has sparked widespread concern about accountability within the police force, as well as the potential danger posed by the escaped suspects. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to the capture of the fugitives.

As the investigation unfolds, the Zambia Police Service has vowed to take disciplinary action against any officer who undermines the trust and safety of the communities they serve.