Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mwanza has called for alliances that focus on addressing Zambia’s pressing economic and development challenges rather than merely amassing political numbers. His statement highlights the party’s commitment to meaningful solutions in the face of rising poverty and the escalating cost of living.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Mwanza underscored that the DPP’s participation in any coalition would hinge on a clear, actionable economic agenda. “Zambians don’t need alliances for the sake of numbers. They need alliances that put bread on their tables and fuel their progress,” he said.

The DPP leader also voiced concerns about the country’s ongoing struggle against corruption, pointing to insufficient funding for oversight institutions. He criticized the lack of financial support for key anti-corruption bodies, which he said weakens the fight against graft and undermines public trust in governance.

This comes against the backdrop of Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane’s recent review of Zambia’s 2024 Budget Expenditure Report. While the government highlighted disbursements aimed at debt servicing, public service delivery, and social welfare, Mwanza questioned whether these measures translate into tangible relief for struggling Zambians.

Antonio Mwanza’s call aligns with a growing public sentiment for transparency, accountability, and economic empowerment. By placing the needs of the people at the forefront, the DPP hopes to redefine alliances as instruments for genuine progress rather than political convenience.

As Zambia grapples with its economic challenges, Mwanza’s focus on solutions-driven partnerships could signal a shift in the nation’s political landscape, placing development and integrity at the heart of future alliances.