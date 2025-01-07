When we insist that PF, which has since metamorphosed itself into the Tonse Alliance, was a violent political organization that shouldn’t have been allowed anywhere near the corridors of power in the first place, we aren’t simply blowing hot air! We’ve been victims of its brutality before; but this is a story for another day, we shall for now focus on the plight of one Victor Kapungwe otherwise known as FBI Mr Ground.

At the height of the vicious dog fight for the leadership of PF between former president Edgar Lungu and the Matero member of parliament, Miles Sampa which eventually saw the latter manage to wrestle the party from ba Lungu’s grip, FBI Mr Ground and his colleague, Chama America took a bus ride to Eastern province to mobilise support.

However, before they could get to their final destination, their bus was waylaid by PF thugs and the duo was violently extracted from the same. They were dragged away and subjected to inhuman treatment – viciously assaulted by party cadres led by Rizwan Patel who used to be seen jogging with ba Lungu. Videos are available on social media.

As we speak, FBI Mr Ground is admitted in the University Teaching Hospital awaiting surgery. When those two boys from Kalulushi found themselves in prolonged detention for insulting the President, the likes of Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda and a retinue of high profile individuals such as Fred M’membe, Given Lubinda Brebner Changala etc wasted no time visiting them to offer solidarity and of course, material support. As a matter of fact, ba Lungu even coughed out money for their legal bills.

Similarly, Miles Sampa has attempted to visit ‘chief insultor’ – Why Me who remains in custody in Livingstone for hurling invectives at the head of state while M’membe has bashed the government for keeping the uncouth young man in detention for a long time without taking him to court.

Interestingly, FBI Mr Ground has been disfigured by the beatings handed out to him by known PF thugs. But how come he has lamentably failed to attract the attention of abena Archbishop Banda, M’membe, Lubinda, Changala or even ba Lungu at a time when their intervention is needed most? Should they only jump to the aid of those that insult President Hichilema? What hypocrisy!

Untill next time…..

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst