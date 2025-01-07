President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the integration of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) into Zambia’s judicial system to expedite the resolution of cases and address the backlog in the courts.

Speaking at State House during a courtesy call from Uganda’s Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, President Hichilema highlighted the importance of ADR in promoting efficiency, accessibility, and harmony in the justice system. The Ugandan Chief Justice was accompanied by Zambia’s Chief Justice, Mumba Malila, during the visit.

“ADR empowers citizens by giving them greater control over how disputes are resolved,” President Hichilema said. He also tasked Chief Justice Malila with ensuring ADR is fully integrated into the country’s judicial processes.

The President noted that ADR has proven effective in resolving complex disputes, including those involving investors and the government, such as the impasse over Konkola Copper Mines. He emphasized that such mechanisms can unlock economic potential by facilitating quick resolutions.

Justice Owiny-Dollo, a prominent advocate for ADR, shared insights from Uganda’s judiciary, where ADR has significantly improved case disposal rates. He noted that over 90% of cases in the United States are resolved through ADR, highlighting its global relevance and success.

Justice Malila, echoing his Ugandan counterpart, described ADR as a tool that promotes harmony and fosters win-win outcomes for disputing parties. He added that this approach reduces the strain on courts while enhancing societal cohesion.

President Hichilema expressed gratitude to His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda, for facilitating Justice Owiny-Dollo’s visit, which served as an opportunity to exchange valuable experiences and strengthen judicial cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting underscores Zambia’s commitment to modernizing its judicial system by embracing innovative approaches that prioritize efficiency and fairness.