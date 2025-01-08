Ideally, funerals are supposed to be unique social gatherings where individuals come together not only to mourn the loss of their beloved ones but also provide an opportunity reunitiins as well as reconciliation of estranged individuals before their time come knocking. Aren’t we after all, just “candles in the wind,” likely to wane any time soon?

It’s a well known fact that Wesley Chibambo aka Dandy Crazy was a PF sympathiser since it’s inception although he tried to avoid them like the plague after their loss of power just like many other artists signed under the Kalandanya Music Label. Who wants to be buried with a dying horse like a konto, anyway? As we all know, Dandy is credited for belting it out a popular song – “Don’t Kubeba” that excited the masses to vote for PF in the 2011 electrifying elections.

Even if this may be the case, his music was loved and cherished by many, hence the multitudes turning up for his funeral. As Elvis Nkandu, our able Youth, Sports & Arts minister put it, the mourners had gathered at the Show Grounds, venue for the occasion, not to pay their last respects to a politician but indeed a notable artist. How did someone expect government to stay away from the funeral of one of the greatest sons of the soil?

For bo Lubinda to try and point an accusing finger or indeed attempt to defile the solemn occasion by sneaking in remarks laced with political connotations was totally uncalled for! Shame on him. It’s great that the audience was vigilant enough to prescribe him his well deserved medication – booing! Didn’t we see an Ostrich egg on his face?

As we’ve always argued in the past, let us endeavour to remain decent as politicians even if we’re desperate to bounce back into power; let us avoid taking politics to the Church, funerals or even the grave yard. Mwaloba ilyauma bo Lubinda.

As for you Nkandu, thanks for remaining calm even under extreme provocation, and exhibiting maturity by preaching love and unity as clearly espoused by “One Zambia, One Nation” motto. Didn’t you see how bo Lubinda, out of shame, jumped to embrace you?

Salute!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst