Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga has said the modern bus acquired through the FIFA Forward Support Programme speaks to real football development as its impact is instant.

During the unveiling of the bus procured at US$428,187.32 at Football House today, Kamanga said over the years, transporting the national teams during local and international engagements has been a persistent challenge.

“This modern bus, acquired through the FIFA Forward Support Programme, marks a major milestone in resolving that issue. We extend our gratitude to the FIFA Regional Office and our dedicated FAZ Secretariat, whose tireless efforts ensured the successful delivery of this project,” Kamanga said at the event attended by David Fani, Lead for the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa.

He said the bus’s state-of-the-art design guarantees maximum comfort for our players, motivating them to match its lofty standards.

“This bus is just one of the many fruits of our strong collaboration with FIFA. Last year, we were privileged to host FIFA president Mr. Gianni Infantino, a visit that unlocked numerous opportunities for Zambian football,” Kamanga said.

He said one of the highlights of his visit was the launch of the US$10 million technical centre project in Chongwe District, a landmark initiative already in motion with government support in securing land titles.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of a FIFA delegation for a site visit as we prepare for construction to begin,” Kamanga said, pointing to other projects FIFA has also supported such as the rehabilitation of four provincial stadiums namely: David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata, Independence Stadium in Solwezi, Kaole Stadium in Luapula, and Kasama Stadium in Northern Province.

Additionally, FIFA funded the rehabilitation of the FAZ accommodation centre, further enhancing the local soccer governing body’s infrastructure to world-class standards.

Kamanga expressed gratitude to FIFA for their unwavering support of this project and many others.

And Fani said the FIFA Forward Development Programme represents a step change for global football development and the way fifa shares the success of the FIFA World Cup but also one of the most prominent sports development programmes.

“FIFA Forward provides 360 degree tailor-made support to member associations and the six Confederations. Two editions of FIFA Forward have been successfully implemented so far, starting in 2016, and we are in the third edition,” Fani said.

He said as a member of FIFA, FAZ is a beneficiary of the Forward Programme and has previously utilised its entitlement for various other purposes such as renovation of infrastracture, including provincial stadia, national team support, purchase of GPS equipment, capacity building, among other projects.

“With many more activities expected this year, FAZ has intimated that it will submit more projects pertaining to various aspects of football development including the construction of a technical centre and support to various levels of football in the country. I urge FAZ to continue with its efforts in developing football in Zambia,” Fani said.

By Benedict Tembo