Mumbi Phiri Charged with Aggravated Robbery: A Puppet Show in Zambia’s Justice System

The arrest of Mumbi Phiri, the former Deputy Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front (PF), on charges of aggravated robbery has reignited heated debates about the independence of Zambia’s judiciary and police. Public reactions to her predicament have ranged from outrage to skepticism, with many expressing views on the apparent erosion of justice in favor of political expediency.

In comments from a previous story on this issue, citizens called out what they described as a “selective justice system.” One respondent labeled the charges against Phiri as “an orchestrated political takedown,” while another lamented that “the police are no longer serving the public but those in power.” Others questioned the double standards, with one reader pointing out: “When will we see arrests for corruption cases involving those in the ruling party?” These sentiments underscore a growing public discontent over what is seen as the judiciary’s failure to apply the law equitably.

Phiri’s arrest followed a confrontation during the Kawambwa by-election, where she clashed with Green Economy Minister Mike Mposha amid allegations of electoral malpractice. She was accused of assaulting the minister and robbing him of money and phones. The aggravated robbery charge, a non-bailable offense, has raised eyebrows, with many viewing it as a calculated move to keep her incarcerated and silence her opposition voice.

The decision to relocate Phiri’s case from Lusaka to Kawambwa, a region considered a stronghold of the ruling UPND, has added fuel to the fire. Critics argue that this move ensures she faces a biased environment, further cementing the view that the police and judiciary have become puppets dancing to political tunes.

This case has become a flashpoint for larger concerns about the impartiality of Zambia’s justice system. The disparity in how cases are handled is glaring: opposition figures like Phiri face swift and harsh legal consequences, while ruling party members accused of wrongdoing appear to enjoy impunity. Such double standards not only erode trust in law enforcement but also diminish public confidence in the judiciary’s role as a neutral arbiter of justice.

As public comments suggest, this is not just about Mumbi Phiri; it is about the survival of Zambia’s democracy. Citizens are asking whether the judiciary and police can disentangle themselves from political strings or whether they will continue to operate as instruments of suppression. The Mumbi Phiri case has become a litmus test for Zambia’s justice system, leaving the nation grappling with the unsettling question: Is justice still blind, or has it been blinded by politics?

MORGAN MAGAWA.