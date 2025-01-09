The nation mourns the loss of Pastor Moses Chiluba, a revered spiritual leader and founder of CAMNET Television, who passed away on the evening of January 7, 2025, in Lusaka after an illness.

In a statement, Professor Michael Munkumba, speaking on behalf of Healing Word International Ministries and the family, announced the pastor’s demise and expressed profound sorrow over his passing. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and urge unity and calm during this difficult time,” said Professor Munkumba.

President Hakainde Hichilema also extended his condolences, expressing grief over Pastor Chiluba’s death. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Pastor Moses Chiluba’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Chiluba, the family, relatives, friends, and the Body of Christ in Zambia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the President said in his message.

A man of deep faith and vision, Pastor Chiluba founded the Healing Ministries Church and tirelessly worked to spread the gospel, both through his ministry and CAMNET Television, which became a cornerstone of Christian broadcasting in Zambia. His leadership, dedication, and passion for uplifting communities through spiritual teachings have left an indelible mark on many lives.

Funeral gatherings are being held at Healing Word Ministries International, located opposite Hilltop Hospital in Kabulonga, Lusaka. Friends, relatives, and members of the community are coming together to honor the memory of a man whose life was dedicated to serving God and His people.

As Zambia reflects on Pastor Chiluba’s contributions, his legacy lives on through the ministry and the lives he touched. His work as a spiritual leader, broadcaster, and mentor will continue to inspire generations to come.

Pastor Moses Chiluba is survived by his wife and children. May his soul rest in eternal peace.