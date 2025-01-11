A United Kingdom-based nongovernmental organization has given Zambia a 10-million U.S. dollars grant for an early childhood development program in Lusaka and Chongwe District.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Lusaka today, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo said the MoU is a pivotal step towards building a brighter future for Zambia’s children.

Mr. Nkombo said the agreement also reflects the government’s collective commitment to ensuring that every child is given an opportunity to thrive regardless of their background.

Eddy Kalisa, a representative of Big Win Philanthropy who joined the meeting via Zoom, said early childhood development is essential for any country’s development.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima said the grant will provide necessary support and resources to ensure young learners receive the highest quality of education to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said the initiative to promote and improve early childhood education aligns with the Transformative Agenda 2030.

Ms. Mulyata said this in a speech read on her behalf by Lusaka Province Acting Permanent Secretary Alex Mapushi.