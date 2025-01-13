Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has called on President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government to revisit mining concessions and tax waivers as a strategy to boost dollar inflows into the national treasury.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. M’membe highlighted the economic potential of such measures, emphasizing their potential to benefit the Zambian economy significantly. He, however, expressed concern that the government has a tendency to disregard advice, which he believes hinders progress on critical issues.

“Tax waivers amounting to $2 billion per annum could be redirected to employ 3 million farm workers,” Dr. M’membe stated, pointing out the tangible impact of addressing tax incentives on job creation and economic growth.

Dr. M’membe criticized the UPND administration, arguing that its current policies are depriving Zambians of improved living standards. He cited the lack of better salaries, infrastructure development, social amenities, education, and healthcare services as evidence of missed opportunities to enhance national well-being.

The Socialist Party leader urged the government to take concrete action based on the solutions and advice offered by various stakeholders, emphasizing the need for policies that prioritize the welfare of ordinary Zambians.

“Acting on these solutions will ensure that Zambians see tangible improvements in their daily lives,” Dr. M’membe said.

The call for a review of mining concessions and tax policies comes amid broader debates on how Zambia can maximize its resource wealth to address economic challenges and foster sustainable development.